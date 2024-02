12th Fail: The Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr starrer continues to receive high praise and applause, even three months after its theatrical release. Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film emerged as the surprise hit of the year 2023, earning accolades from prominent celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and others. Alongside the star cast, IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS Shraddha Joshi Sharma, on whose life the film is based, are garnering immense love from every corner of the world. After filmmaker Rohit Shetty met IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Shailesh Lodha expressed his gratitude, having recently met IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS Shraddha Joshi Sharma. Also Read - 12th Fail: Vidhu Vinod Chopra reveals that THIS popular director was supposed to make the Vikrant Massey starrer

BollywoodLife brings latest entertainment news, TV News and OTT News. Click and join us on WhatsApp. Also Read - 12th Fail: Vidhu Vinod Chopra reveals his film critic wife, Anupama did not think highly about the box office chances of Vikrant Massey's film

12th Fail: Shailesh Lodha meets real life Manoj Kumar Sharma, Shraddha Sharma

In the post below, TMKOC fame Shailesh Lodha heaps praises on IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS Shraddha Kumar. The actor, along with his wife Swati, met Manoj and Shraddha. Shailesh wrote about how immensely proud he is of Shraddha and Manoj's journey from hardships to success. He shared that when he and his wife met the 12th Fail couple, time just flew by as they engaged in heartfelt conversations. Check out the post below. Also Read - 12th Fail: Kareena Kapoor Khan heaps praise on Vikrant Massey and the team; calls them legends

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shailesh Lodha (@iamshaileshlodha)

Check out this video of Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr below:

12th Fail is based on the real-life story of IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS Shraddha Kumar Joshi. Written and directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the film highlights the journey of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame extreme poverty to become an IPS. It also showcases the love story of Shraddha and Manoj, demonstrating how, despite numerous difficulties, the duo never left each other's side. Vikrant Massey played the role of Manoj Kumar Sharma, while Medha Shankr played the role of Shraddha Kumar Joshi. The film, made on a budget of 20 crores, is still running in theaters and has, till now, amassed an estimated box office collection of 70.58 crores.