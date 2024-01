Vikrant Massey starrer 12th Fail is the talk of the town. The film has touched the hearts of the audience and the story of the film is about real-life IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and his wife Shraddha Joshi. The story of the film has been an inspiration for today's generation. 12th Fail also stars new star Medha Shankar. The movie has also been praised by many big stars like Kamal Haasan, Rishabh Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and others have praised Vikrant's performance. Also Read - 12th Fail: Anand Mahindra wants Vikrant Massey to win National award for his portrayal of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma

Vicky Kaushal praises Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail

Now, Vicky Kaushal has given his opinion on the film. He has loved the movie and is all praise for Vikrant Massey. He took to Instagram stories and praised the movie. He wrote, "Speechless! Bohat roya par dil khush ho gaya (Cried a lot but it fills up my heart). The best film, the best performance and the best story of the year. What a cinematic triumph! Vidhu Vinod Chopra, I tip my hat off to you Sir." Also Read - 12th Fail: Alia Bhatt is in awe of Vikrant Massey; calls it the most beautiful film of recent times

He further spoke about Vikrant. He wrote, "Jald hi milkar gale lagna hai (Will meet soon and hug you)." Such an inspiring performance" Vicky Kaushal also praised actress Medha Shankar. He wrote, "Absolutely brilliant! And my salute to the entire ensemble cast and all the technicians! What a film!"

Alia Bhatt praises Vikrant

Earlier, Alia Bhatt also praised the movie and she wrote, "One of the most beautiful films I have seen in a while! With such fabulous performances.. Just too too too beautiful! Vikrant Massey, you were so so spectacular I am in awe! Medha Shankar heart and soul of Manoj's journey.. so special and fresh and all things heartwarming! Anantvijay outstanding! And lastly Vidhu Vinod Chopra sir - this film really hits the spot! So moving. So inspiring. So complete! I am full of love after watching this film! To the entire cast and crew! Take a bow."

Deepika Padukone had also reshared Alia's story and agreed with Alia. 12th Fail also stars Anant V Joshi, Sanjay Bishnoi.