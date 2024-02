12th Fail: The Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr starrer proved that films made with the right intention and conviction always win the audience's heart. Today, the Vidhu Vinod Chopra film is termed as the biggest sleeper hit of the year 2023. However, did you know that before the release of the film, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's wife, renowned film critic Anupama Chopra, stated that he should not make this film? In a recent media interaction, filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra reveals this shocking statement made by his wife during the shoot of the film. Also Read - 12th Fail: Kareena Kapoor Khan heaps praise on Vikrant Massey and the team; calls them legends

Vidhu Vinod Chopra reveals that his wife, Anupama, made THIS shocking claim about Vikrant Massey's film

The Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr starrer recently completed 100 successful days in theaters. To celebrate this milestone, the cast and crew of 12th Fail gathered under one roof. At the same event, Vidhu Vinod Chopra recalled that when he was shooting 12th Fail, a lot of people advised him not to make the film, as they believed it wouldn't be a box office hit. Vidhu mentioned that even his wife Anupama stated that nobody would come to theaters to watch the film, as he isn't connected to movies anymore.

The filmmaker also recalls how a certain trade agency predicted that, at max, 12th Fail would have a lifetime collection of Rs 30 lakhs only. Despite all this, Vidhu stated that the only reason he continued making 12th Fail was because he knew that he was making an honest film. Now that 12th Fail is termed as one of the biggest hits of 2023, there is no second thought that Vidhu Vinod Chopra was indeed right with his belief related to the Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr starrer.

Talking about 12th Fail, Vikrant Massey recently bagged his first Filmfare Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role. Medha, who played the role of real-life Shraddha Joshi, has also benefited greatly from the film, as it is rumoured that prominent filmmakers are eyeing to work with her. 12th Fail was based on the real-life story of IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma, highlighting his journey of becoming an IPS officer.