Vikrant Massey has been the talk of the town because of his amazing performance in 12th Fail. His spectacular performance in the film has won hearts and people have appreciated him for his work. 12th Fail is about real-life IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and his wife Shraddha Joshi. The film also has new star Medha Shankar who has also been loved for her performance in the movie. Vidhu Vinod Chopra has directed the movie and it has received all the love. The film's cast and crew recently celebrated the success of the movie. Also Read - 12th Fail: Vidhu Vinod Chopra reveals his film critic wife, Anupama did not think highly about the box office chances of Vikrant Massey's film

Rajkumar Hirani was supposed to direct 12th Fail initially

The team of 12th Fail was present and they spoke to the media. During the interaction, director Vidhu Vinod Chopra made a big revelation. He said that initially, it was Rajkumar Hirani who was supposed to direct the movie. However, later he took up the movie. Also Read - 12th Fail made Vikrant Massey cry for straight 15 to 20 minutes; here's why

He revealed that initially when Manoj Kumar Sharma approached him with the book on his life seeking blurb for the book. He further said that he informed Manoj that if he found the book ineffective, then he would have to publish it too even if that meant labeling it as nonsense.

Later, on Manoj's request Vidhu Vinod Chopra agreed to share the book with Sachin Tendulkar and Rajkumar Hirani. After six months, when Manoj Sharma returned to Vidhu Vinod Chopra, he told him that he got support from Sachin Tendulkar and Rajkumar Hirani and that he approached Rajkumar Hirani and asked if he would consider directing the film.

However, Rajkumar Hirani told him that he was already writing a film and hence, Vidhu Vinod Chopra had to direct the movie. Vidhu Vinod Chopra earned the Best Director award at the Filmfare 2024. Vikrant Massey also won his first Filmfare awards for the Best Actor (Critics) category. 12th Fail also won awards for Best Film, Best Director, Best Screenplay and Best Editing at the Filmfare awards 2024.