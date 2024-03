12th Fail starring Vikrant Massey is one of the most successful films of 2023. The small-budget film went on to win big at the box office. The film helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra won several hearts and Vikrant Massey achieved enormous famous through the same. Not just the audiences, celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone and many more were in awe of 12th Fail. Vikrant even won Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor for the same. In a recent interview, Vikrant Massey opened up about the intense preparation he did for 12th Fail. Also Read - The Sabarmati Report: 12th Fail actor Vikrant Massey raises an important question about the Godhra incident; netizens react

Vikrant Massey reveals how he prepared for 12th Fail

In an interview with GQ, Vikrant Massey revealed that he spent almost more than a year preparing for 12th Fail. He also underwent extensive workshops and reading sessions. Vikrant Massey had to lose weight and tan his skin. The actor revealed that he freaked out when he accidentally burnt his skin while tanning. This was just a few days prior to the shooting and he freaked out. But you won't believe how Vidhu Vinod Chopra reacted to it. The actor revealed that the filmmaker considered it to be a boon and said that now they can shoot 'raw' without any makeup. Also Read - 12th star Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur reveal name of their baby boy; disable comments after controversy on old post

Vikrant Massey also spoke about the toughest part of doing 12th Fail. He said that the emotional weight that came along for playing Manoj Kumar onscreen was the toughest part of his journey. He said, "Someone who represents the dreams of millions of Indians. To tell a real India story that would resonate with the masses."

Story of 12th Fail

12th Fail is a story of a boy from Chambal who goes against all odds to become an Indian Police Officer. From waiting tables to working in a flour mill, he went through a tough journey but never gave up on the idea of clearing the UPSC exam. The story inspired and motivated millions. Vikrant Massey received accolades from all corners for his honest performance. 12th Fail is available on Zee5 for everyone to watch. The actor is next going to be seen in films like Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba and more.