12th Fail is a special film. Vikrant Massey starrer directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra became one of the biggest successes of the year 2023. It received praises from all corners. Stars like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and many more also cheered for 12th Fail and appreciated the performances. The story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar touched everyone's hearts. While it won many awards and was even India's entry into Oscars, 12th Fail has unlocked another achievement. Adding up yet another glory to its name, the film has dragged up the ladder of the 250 best films list and is now positioned at 50th number.

12th Fail makes waves globally

While sharing this exhilarating update on his social media, the director Vidhu Vinod Chopra wrote - "VVC has spent his life talking to everyone about how much he worships Cinema Paradiso and 12th Fail has now secured the #50 spot in the top 250 films of all time, a rank below the film he worships. 'I'm still that little boy from Kashmir. To see my film right next to Cinema Paradiso… what do I even say? I can now die in peace.' — VVC."

12th Fail, based on a true story, draws from the struggles of the millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. But at the same time, it goes beyond that one exam and encourages people to not lose heart in the face of failure and to restart. The film, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra starring Vikrant Massey, is now running in cinemas in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.