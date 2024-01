12th Fail: The Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr starrer is still appreciated and talked about even after 80 days of its release. Many Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Anurag Kashyap, Rohit Shetty and others have lauded the film for its impeccable storyline and remarkable performances by the actors. Now, Vikrant Masey, the actor who portrayed the real-life character of IPS officer Manoj Kumar, has thanked fans via a recent video on Instagram for showing the film with so much love. Also Read - 12th Fail: Fighter actor Hrithik Roshan pens a heartwarming note for Vikrant Massey starrer; ‘I am deeply inspired'

12th Fail: Vikrant Massey posts a heartfelt video

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail is the most significant milestone of actor Vikrant Massey's career. After years of struggle, Vikrant has finally delivered a successful box office film in a leading role. His act as IPS Manoj Kumar was so impactful that people called him the next Irrfan Khan of Bollywood. While Vikrant reacted to the film's success, he recently acknowledged the love of those who have gone to theatres to watch his movies. Also Read - 12th Fail fame Medha Shankr is a huge Shah Rukh Khan fan; reveals being mesmerized by THIS quality of the Dunki star

Vikrant posted a video where he thanked everyone who took the time to watch his film in theatres. He stated that the entire cast and crew is grateful to them. He also requested that those who haven't watched the film go and watch it in theatres, as 12th Fail is a story everyone can relate to. Check out the video below. Also Read - 12th Fail fame real life Shraddha made THIS huge sacrifice for her IPS husband Manoj Kumar Sharma and it’s the hardest thing a woman can do [Watch]

Trending Now