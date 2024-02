Vikrant Massey has been one of the actors of 2023 with his stellar performance in 12th Fail. He also became father to a baby boy on February 7. Today, the actor and his wife Sheetal Thakur revealed the name of their son. They have named him Vardaan. He said the child has come as a blessing in their lives. We can see a pic where the couple are cradling the new born in their arms. Sheetal Thakur is in a pink silk saree while he dons a chikankari kurta in a matching hue. He made the revelation of the name in a cute post. But the actor disabled the comments section under the post after his latest controversy over old post on X. Also Read - All India Rank review: Varun Grover's movie is a 'masterpiece' but here's why netizens are upset

Vikrant Massey in the limelight after 12th Fail

The actor has been winning awards for his fabulous work in 12th Fail. He has picked up the Filmfare and Dadasaheb Phalke Awards for his work in the film. Vardaan is a lovely name. Like Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and Anushka Sharma they also got the letter V for their first child. Vikrant Massey credited his wife Sheetal Thakur in his recent interview. He said he quit work in TV when he had got a contract of Rs 35 lakh a month. After stabilizing his family, he began to give film auditions like a regular struggler. He said Sheetal Thakur who was working in TV gave him pocket money to travel and other expenses. Also Read - BL Awards 2024 Best Actor Nominees: Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan and more, Vote Now and make your favourite win

Vikrant Massey apologizes for old tweet on Hindu Gods

Vikrant Massey had made a tweet in 2018 which had a cartoon of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita. He said he was sorry for the post and did not intend to offend Hindus. He is from a multi-religious home. His father is a Christian while his mother is a Sikh. He said his brother embraced Islam. In his apology, Vikrant Massey wrote, "In context to one of my Tweets way back in 2018, I’d like to say a few words: It was never my intention to hurt, malign or disrespect the Hindu community. But as I reflect in hindsight about a Tweet made in jest, I also release (realise) the distasteful nature of it. The same could have been said without adding the cartoon which was published in a newspaper." Also Read - 12th Fail star Vikrant Massey extends apology for hurting Hindu religious sentiments; netizens speculate the reason

While he has apologized people can be quite vile on social media. It is understandable that he wanted to keep away the negativity on such a joyous post about his baby boy.