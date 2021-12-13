Let's walk you through the Trending Entertainment News of the day. Also Read - BTS X Tip Tip Barsa Paani: Bangtan Boys' swag on Katrina Kaif's song is on point in this ARMY edit – watch FUN video

Kareena test positive for COVID

has confirmed that she has indeed been tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The actress had been partying a couple of days ago. A BMC official had told ANI that she and were tested positive hours before the actress confirmed the same. Kareena released a statement on the same and also shared an update on the scenario at home. Apart from Bebo, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor have also been tested COVID positive. Also Read - Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding: The bride only spoke in Punjabi throughout the shaadi, reveals the groom’s cousin – watch video

Read Bebo's statement here: Kareena Kapoor Khan CONFIRMS testing positive for COVID; shares health update – view pic

VicKat to come home soon

Newly married and jetted off to the Maldives for a min-honeymoon. The two will return to Mumbai and move into their plush sea-facing apartment soon. The duo tied the knot in a grand wedding on 9 Decemberat Sawai, Madhopur, Rajasthan.

Check out the report here: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif wedding: Here's when the newlyweds will FINALLY move into their plush sea-facing home

Urfi gets trolled again

Urfi Javed has been trolled a lot on social media. And mostly, it is for her outfits which are OTT and bold. She wore a bra that she teamed with trousers. The Bigg Boss OTT contestant wanted to flaunt her neckpiece and her bold outfit seemed unnecessary to the social media users.

Check the report here: 'Kya dikha rahe ho?' Urfi Javed trolled for her bra and leather pants look – watch video

Ira vacays with beau Nupur

's daughter Ira Khan is enjoying snowfall with her beau Nupur Shikhare. The star kid's boyfriend took to his social media handle to share the pictures of the duo's date in the snow and they are just gorgeous.

Check out the pictures here: Aamir Khan's daughter Ira holidays in the snow with beau Nupur Shikhare and their pictures are every bit breathtaking - View Here

Rashmika disowned by her parents?

At the audio launch of , Rashmika Mandanna, starrer Pushpa: The Rise, Rashmika Mandanna revealed that she feels as though her parents have disowned her. Well, worry not as the Karnataka beauty was just joking.

Read the whole story here: Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna reveals her parents have disowned her; asks director if he will adopt her?

Deepika's feast by Project K costar

is going to collaborate with for the first time for Nag Ashwin's next, tentatively titled - project K. The darling actor is known to treat his costars and crew members to a scrumptious meal on the sets and that's what he did as they wrapped up the Hyderabad schedule recently.

Check out the story here: Prabhas proves he is a darling; makes Deepika Padukone's Hyderabad schedule extra special - read details

Harnaaz Sandhu wins Miss Universe 2021

India's wait of 21 long years has finally come to an end and it's all thanks to Harnaaz Sandhu. The gorgeous beauty has been crowned the winner of Miss Universe 2021. India had won the Miss Universe pageant twice before. was the first who brought the recognition to the nation back in 1994 followed by in 2000.

Read the report here: Harnaaz Sandhu brings Miss Universe Crown to India after 21 years; Lara Dutta welcomes her to 'THE CLUB'

Katrina's UNSEEN wedding pics

Katrina Kaif is slowly and gradually sharing some UNSEEN pictures from her wedding with Vicky Kaushal on her gram. Today, she shared pictures from her bridal entry at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai, Madhopur, Rajasthan. Katrina and Vicky looked royalties!

View the gorgeous pictures here: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding: Actress shares breathtaking unseen pictures of her bridal avatar; dedicates post to her 'pillars of strength'

Alia recreates KG3's iconic scene starring Bebo

is self-proclaimed huge fame of Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actress paid a tribute to her fave actress by recreating a scene from as the film completed 20 years of its release recently. However, it's Ibrahim Ali Khan who stole the limelight.

Check out the video here: Alia Bhatt recreates Kareena Kapoor Khan's famous scene from K3G as beats Ibrahim Ali Khan – watch video