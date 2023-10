The very prestigious 141st IOC Session is happening today at Jio World in Mumbai. It is being attended by the head of IOC, Dr Thomas Bach, and other luminaries from the International Olympic Association. Nita Ambani is giving the opening addressing note of the event. From Bollywood, the top stars at the do are Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. As we know, SRK and Ranbir Kapoor are owners of sporting teams, while Deepika Padukone was a former badminton player. These three are very connected with the world of sport. Inside visuals of the event are out. We can see Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt seated in the row behind Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 8: Most cringe-worthy things celebs have said on Karan Johar's show

Did Alia Bhatt doze off during the speech?

The picture is going viral on X formerly Twitter. We can see that SRK and Deepika are listening to the speech with rapt attention. Ranbir Kapoor looks like he is lost in his phone. But it is the camera angle of Alia Bhatt, which has caught more attention. It looks like she has slept off. We can see that she is kind of leaning on Ranbir Kapoor. Netizens are saying that they look like college students at end of a semester. Take a look at the reactions....

She couldn't survive the boring lecture toh woh so gyi ?‍??? pic.twitter.com/tckoYnDfLy — Phoenix (@highoncinema__) October 14, 2023

Alia Soo gyi ? — flimflick (@movieslover222) October 14, 2023

RK SRK K Peeche Baitha H? — Aman Singh??? (@iRKzANIMAL) October 14, 2023

We are sure that Alia Bhatt did not doze off. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone also indulged in some banter. Fans are thrilled to see Jawan's Vikram and Aishwarya Rathore together once again.

The Session is to discuss a way forward on how India and other nations can come together to develop sports. It is a session for goodwill and co-operation. This event is being held in India after a duration of 40 years.