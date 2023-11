Dhoom 2 has completed 17 years! Can you believe it? Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Bipasha Basu sizzled in this super stylish movie. In a candid discussion about his cinematic journey during an old interview, Hrithik Roshan opened up about his experience working on the iconic film Dhoom 2, shedding light on his collaboration with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Bipasha Basu. The actor's insights provide a glimpse into the camaraderie that flourished both on and off-screen during the making of this Bollywood blockbuster. Also Read - Dhoom and Dhoom 2 director Sanjay Gadhvi passes away due to heart attack at 57

Hrithik Roshan reveals his experience of working with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Bipasha Basu in Dhoom 2

The conversation turned to Roshan's collaboration with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a pairing that had been eagerly anticipated by fans. Reflecting on the experience of working with Aishwarya Rai, Roshan's enthusiasm was palpable."Oh, it was great working with Ash and Bips. Ash, on her part, is concerned with the entire film and not just her role in isolation. Her talent surpasses her beauty. So it's been an inspiring, engrossing and exciting experience," he said in an old interview.

Hrithik Roshan reveals how he, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai went swimming without being mobbed

A fascinating revelation came when Roshan shared details about the camaraderie that developed among the cast during their time in Rio de Janeiro. "In fact, we all bonded extremely well in Rio. Abhishek, Ash, Bipasha, Uday and I used to take walks on the beach and even swim. Imagine, all of us swimming in Rio with not a care in the world because nobody knew us there. It was phenomenally exhilarating." he disclosed. The camaraderie extended beyond the set, with Roshan recounting casual strolls and even swims with co-stars Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Bipasha Basu, and Uday Chopra.

Hrithik Roshan's revelations provide fans with a delightful peek behind the scenes, showcasing not just the professional dynamics but also the genuine friendships that flourished during the making of this Bollywood blockbuster. "Dhoom 2" not only left an indelible mark on Indian cinema but also became a memorable chapter in the lives of those who brought it to life on the silver screen.