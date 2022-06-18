The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending Bollywood news of the day. From 's poster getting leaked, hints at Love Aaj Kal 3 to on why KGF 2 can't be made in Bollywood, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Keerthy Suresh goes back to first love, Katappa's sizzling-hot daughter and more

Shamshera poster leaked

Ranbir Kapoor-Vaani Kapoor starrer Shamshera's poster has been leaked. The picture featuring Ranbir Kapoor and his character's look from the film is going viral on social media. Shamshera's filming is said to have wrapped up in September 2020 and the movie is scheduled for a July release. The poster has an orangish-yellow tint which goes with the period drama and Ranbir looks quite different than he usually looks in his films. His rugged look has grabbed all the attention. Read. Also Read - Love Aaj Kal 3: Kartik Aaryan teases fans as he hints at working with Imtiaz Ali; here's what he said

KGF 2: Karan Johar reveals why the Yash starrer couldn't have been made in Bollywood

Karan Johar recently felt that if Yash starrer action-thriller film KGF 2 was made in Bollywood it would be lynched. He even added saying the filmmakers are not given any leeway and then they are trying to be like somebody else. He said we are living a dual existence and we have to stop. Karan even claimed that films like KGF: Chapter 2, RRR, and other movies that have raked in more than Rs 1,100 crore worldwide have come up with a clarity of vision that the Hindi films lack now. Read.

reveals how 'tough' it's been to work with dad in hospital

David Dhawan has returned home after being hospitalised for a major health scare, but it's taken its toll on Varun Dhawan who's been balancing his father's care with his commitments to his upcoming movie, Jug Jugg Jeeyo. In an interview with ETimes, Varun said that he's having a tough time balancing his work and his commitment toward his father's health, but is going all out to ensure that neither is ignored. He added that people love his father and he's glad they've got his back home, reiterating that it's tough to work when one's father is not well, but going on to emphasise that his father would always want him to fulfil his professional commitments on time. Read.

Time when was discouraged by a producer; was told, 'Tum box office pe bilkul nahi chal sakte'

Shah Rukh Khan was discouraged by a producer and his acting, dancing and action or stunts were dismissed after being compared to , and . Here's what the Jawan and Pathaan actor did. A video of Shah Rukh Khan giving a powerful monologue on working hard and continuing the hard work as a newcomer for success in Bollywood is going viral online. After narrating the incident, SRK said, "He told me I wouldn’t work at the box office, that me working at the box office was impossible. I heard that and I decided that if I can’t succeed at the box office, I can at least try and fail". Read

opens up on parenting tips he'd give

Anil Kapoor was addressing a press conference for his upcoming movie, Jug Jugg Jeyyo, when he was quizzed about parenting tips he'd impart to a heavily pregnant Sonam Kapoor, and the changing concepts of marriage and divorce. When quizzed about the parenting tips he'd give Sonam Kapoor, who'll soon deliver a baby, Anil simply said, “I am not the right person to give tips.” Read

Kartik Aaryan teases fans as he hints at working with Imtiaz Ali on Love Aaj Kal 3

2 actor Kartik Aaryan recently hinted at the making of Love Aaj Kal 3. Yes, you read that right! The actor hinted that filmmaker Imtiaz is considering making a third film in the Love Aaj Kal franchise. A video shared by Pinkvilla showed how Kartik and Imtiaz posed together. Kartik was asked about the making of Love Aaj Kal 3 and he said, 'Yes.' The actor even posed with a fan and also hugged Imtiaz before leaving. Read.