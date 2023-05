's 2008 horror film 1920 starring and is memorable till date. India has a definite market for horror films as it is evident by the success of Hollywood movies. While the first 1920 movie remains iconic, the others did not see much success. The latest 1920 movie starring in the lead is releasing on June 23, 2023. The movie is directed by his daughter Krishna Bhatt. We are transported to an eerie landscape in the trailer with the most haunting music we have heard in a horror flick for a long time. Take a look at the video... Also Read - Is that Balika Vadhu actress Avika Gor at the Cannes 2016 red carpet? View pics!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avika Gor (@avikagor)

Avika Gor has worked in some Telugu movies before. This is her debut in Bollywood. Needless to say, her colleagues from the TV industry are over the cloud. Meera Deosthale commented, "Congratulations girl... wishing u loads of success," and also sent in her congratulations. The Banni Chow actress said that she is shouting out of happiness for Avika Gor. The actress has grown up in the industry. After a short break for studies, she resumed her work in the film and TV industry. Avika Gor also lost tons of weight in between.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avika Gor (@avikagor)

Avika Gor was last seen on Popcorn which came on Amazon Prime Video. She worked with Sai Ronak. She has worked in the top show Sasural Simar Ka as well. Avika Gor had shared a pic with the Bhatts when she was finalised for the movie. The poster also looks scary. She has said that the period when she gained weight was the most difficult. Avika Gor felt that she was not getting what she wanted in life. Slowly, she shed the extra flab and felt her confidence returning. She is in a better space now. On the personal front, she is dating Milind Chandwani.