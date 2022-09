From Emraan Hashmi giving clarification on reports of being injured in stone pelting incident in Kashmir to Kangana Ranaut taking a fresh dig at the box office collection of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra; many Bollywood films and celebs have made it to the headlines today. It is difficult to keep a tab on everything that’s going on in the entertainment industry, but BollywoodLife is here to help you. Below is the list of all the trending entertainment news of the day… Also Read - Kangana Ranaut slams Karan Johar over reports of Brahmastra overtaking The Kashmir Files at the box office; calls them 'mafia minions'

Emraan Hashmi injured after stones pelted at him in Kashmir while shooting for Ground Zero? Here's the TRUTH

Entertainment news was abuzz this morning with the reports of being injured during a stone pelting incident in Kashmir. However, the actor, who is in Kashmir to shoot for his film Ground Zero, took to Twitter to give a clarification about the reports.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/news-gossip/emraan-hashmi-injured-after-stones-pelted-at-him-in-kashmir-while-shooting-for-ground-zero-heres-the-truth-entertainment-news-2192021/ Also Read - Brahmastra box office collection day 11: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt film falls flat on its second Monday; fails to beat RRR, KGF 2

Kangana Ranaut slams over reports of Brahmastra overtaking The Kashmir Files at the box office; calls them 'mafia minions'

From the day has been released, has been taking a dig at the film, and its box office collection. Recently, also she took a fresh dig at the movie as it has surpassed the lifetime collection of The Kashmir Files.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/news-gossip/kangana-ranaut-slams-karan-johar-over-reports-of-brahmastra-overtaking-the-kashmir-files-at-the-box-office-calls-them-mafia-minions-entertainment-news-2192320/ Also Read - Brahmastra box office collection: Mouni Roy gives FITTING REPLY to all trolls doubting the figures [Exclusive]

Bigg Boss 16: 's brother Faisal compares being in the show to living in brother's house, 'Don't intend to be caged again'

Aamir Khan’s brother was approached for Bigg Boss 16, but he rejected the offer. Recently, he revealed why he wasn’t keen to do the show.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/bigg-boss/bigg-boss-16-aamir-khans-brother-faisal-compares-being-in-the-show-to-living-in-brothers-house-dont-intend-to-be-caged-again-tv-entertainment-news-2192007/

REVEALS she had to wear breast pads for Page 3, Ragini MMS 2; was told she needs to have 'big b**bs'

Sandhya Mridul, who has been a part of movies and TV shows, recently made some shocking revelations in an interview. The actress revealed that she wore beast pads for movies like Page 3 and Ragini MMS 2.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/news-gossip/sandhya-mridul-reveals-she-had-to-wear-breast-pads-for-page-3-ragini-mms-2-was-told-she-needs-to-have-big-bbs-entertainment-news-2192543/

Teaser of and her rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal’s new song Blockbuster released

Sonakshi Sinha and her rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal have teamed up for Dhamaka Records’ music video titled Blockbuster. The teaser of the song was released recently, and the actors looked simply stunning in it. We are sure fans of Sonakshi and Zaheer can’t wait to watch them groove. The track will be out on 23rd September 2022.

Check out the teaser video of Sonakshi and Zaheer’s song Blockbuster below…