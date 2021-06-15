20 Years Of Lagaan: Aamir Khan opens up on the sports drama failing to bag the Oscars

Today, 's is celebrating the 20 years of its theatrical release. The sports drama, which turned out to be a critical and commercial success despite clashing with 's blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, was India's submission to Oscars for the category of Best Foreign Language film. While the film entered in top 5, it lost to No Man's Land.

In a recent interaction with the media, the lead actor spoke about Lagaan failing to win the Academy Award as he said, "Of course I was disappointed I would have liked to win. Many have asked me if the songs and length of the film was an issue for the Academy members? The fact that the film was nominated and was in the top five, says that the members loved it. It’s not easy to be nominated. You have to understand you cannot compare films. Can you compare Lagaan and ? Both are good films."

He added, "It just means that a certain jury found another film better. Sports doesn’t have subjectivity. Either you’ve run the fastest or you have not. Cinema is subjective. Oscar widens the reach of your film globally. The people who had no clue what Lagaan was all about also saw the film. Biggest award for me is people loving the film and they did."

Though the called Lagaan an amazing journey for him and asserted, "Lagaan was, is, and continues to be, an amazing journey for me. It has been a journey in which I have met exciting new people, made new friends, started relationships that have lasted over 2 decades, shared so much with these wonderful people, learnt so much, experienced so many emotions, experienced so much. This journey has shaped me in so many ways. And in this journey, I want to thank, Ashu, the entire team of Lagaan, all the different teams that took it to the various audiences across the world, and all of you who have seen the film."