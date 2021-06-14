20 Years of Lagaan: Did you know the Oscar-nominated masterpiece changed Aamir Khan deeply? Here's how

Director 's , which featured in the lead role, has completed 20 years of theatrical release. While the Oscar-nominated sports drama garnered accolades across the globe, Aamir Khan shared a heartwarming note for his special film, which reads, "Lagaan was, is, and continues to be, an amazing journey for me. It has been a journey in which I have met exciting new people, made new friends, started relationships that have lasted over 2 decades, shared so much with these wonderful people, learnt so much, experienced so many emotions, experienced so much. This journey has shaped me in so many ways. And in this journey, I want to thank, Ashu, the entire team of Lagaan, all the different teams that took it to the various audiences across the world, and all of you who have seen the film." Also Read - Bollywood and Baarish: Romance, fights, chiffon sarees and more – here's what actors do when it rains and it's HILARIOUS – view pics

He added, "We have all come together in this journey, some early, some later as we went along, but all of us are fellow travellers. I want to thank all of you for being my fellow travellers, and for making this journey so unique and fulfilling for me. Thank you for your time, your love, and your generosity of emotions. Much love." Produced by Aamir Khan, the film also featured , Rachel Shelley and Paul Blackthorne in supporting roles. The music of the film was composed by AR Rahman and the camera was cranked by . It clashed with Gadar: Ek Prem Katha starring and at the box office.

On the professional front, Aamir Khan will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which is directed by helmer Advait Chandan. The film also stars and Mona Singh in pivotal roles.