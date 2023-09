Vijay Varma, currently one of the industry's most popular and incredibly skilled actors, has released a number of excellent films and web series that have had an outstanding effect on audiences. He often makes headlines with his films, sometimes about his relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia. Now, he is coming up with his fourth film of this year, Jaane Jaan, and fans can't wait to see their favourite actor return to the screen. Also Read - Jaane Jaan: Kareena Kapoor Khan admits being nervous about OTT debut, feeling intimidated by her co-stars

Vijay Varma's witty reply on 2023 being called 'A Year of Vijay Varma'

Jaane Jaan trailer: Kareena Kapoor Khan has THIS complain with people who feel she doesn't do intense roles

In Jaane Jaan, he will be seen playing a detective alongside Kareena Kapoor, which is different from the other roles he's done before. That shows how good he is at acting. At the trailer launch for the movie, he was asked how he felt about 2023 being called the 'Year of Vijay Varma.' He joked and said he was really happy about it. He thinks it's cool that people like his work so much that they're calling it his year. He even joked that he wants the Chinese calendar to call it the Year of Vijay Varma too. Also Read - Jaane Jaan Trailer: Saif Ali Khan warned Kareena Kapoor Khan about working with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat

In his words, he humorously says, "I'm extremely glad that all of this is occurring in my life right now when my work is resonating with people. I'm genuinely flattered that they're calling it the Year of Vijay Varma. I want even the Chinese calendar to recognize it as the Year of Vijay Varma too.

Checkout Jane Jaan's trailer;

Vijay Varma's upcoming projects

So, 2023 is turning out to be a great year for Vijay Varma because he's doing so well in his career. He's got Jaane Jaan coming out on Netflix on September 21st. And there are more exciting things coming up for him too. He's going to be in Mirzapur 3, and he's working on a movie titled Murder Mubarak with director Homi Adjania.

In short, Vijay Varma is a fantastic actor, and his fans are loving all the great movies he's doing this year. We have seen him in Dahaad, List Stories 2, and Kaalkoot already this year and Jaane Jaan is just the beginning of more awesome stuff from him. So, keep an eye out for his new movies and web series and enjoy his amazing performances.