Kartik Aaryan is making hay as the sun shines. As per a report, he has charged his highest-ever fee for the remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which is titled Shehzada. It seems the actor has a kind of flexible policy depending on the overall movie genre and its budget. However, Shehzada is a complete mass entertainer so he decided to go ahead with the desired fee. If you are wondering about the amount, then it is Rs 21 crore. It is indeed a high amount but given how popular Kartik Aaryan is it is not at all surprising. His last movies barring Love Aaj Kal 2 have been hits at the box office.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Kartik is slowly taking the stride to be among the top stars of the industry and his remuneration is the right indication of his rising popularity. The young dynamite has charged a huge sum of Rs. 21 crores for this action comedy, which is his highest for a single theatrical film till date." The remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo will also star Kriti Sanon. The original film had Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. Shehzada will be directed by Rohit Dhawan.

Sources also told the entertainment website, "Kartik is flexible to adjust his fees based on the genre and appeal of the film in the market. Since Sajid's film was required to be made in a certain budget, he was happy to cut down his fees. However, Shehzada is an outright commercial entertainer that can set the box office on fire and hence, he went ahead with premium charges. The producers were more than happy to accommodate his request given his popularity." It was earlier said that he reduced his fee for Sajid Nadiadwala's movie. On the other hand, his Dhamaka trailer has got immense love from the audience.