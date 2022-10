Malaika Arora has stunned her fans with her dance performances in Chaiyaa Chaiyaa from Dil Se, Munni Badnaam Hui from Dabangg, Anarkali Disco Chali from the film Housefull 2 and many more. Apart from appearing in big screens she has also been a part of an array of reality shows like India’s Best Dancer, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, India’s Next Top Model to namea few. Although she likes being on the big screen and is passionate about her fitness goals, she has not yet done a full fledged Bollywood movie. Also Read - Malaika Arora rocks her little floral dress; shows her long legs and stunning back [View Pics]

During an interview with ETimes, the actress spoke about what stopped her from taking the big leap. She said that she has always shied away from the same. Although she revealed that she would like to take up something exciting if it comes her way. The diva also revealed that she believes in the fact that one should never say no. Malaika feels that if there is a role that really excites her then she would surely take up the same; as she believes that when opportunities come one should take them. By god's grace she has always had a lot of exciting work offers. Also Read - From Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Malaika Arora: 6 women who faced the blame for their high profile celeb divorces

Watch the video of Malaika Arora at Lakme Fashion Week. Also Read - Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and more Bollywood actresses who love raising temperatures in highly risque outfits [View Pics]

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DietSabya® (@dietsabya)

The actress was further asked if she was looking for a dance based movie script, she said that it could be anything, something that is totally different from what she is as a person. That would be exciting for her. On the work front, lately the star was the showstopper for Limerick which is a clothing label by Abirr and Nanki. She made heads turn at the fashion event with her sultry moment on the stage. She was seen wearing an iconic dress and had also received a compliment from Diet Sabya who is known for exposing celebrities who copy fashion sense.