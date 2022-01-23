Finally, today we got a clear glimpse of Virat Kohli and ’s daughter Vamika. ’s special gesture for an Egyptian travel agent is winning the hearts on the internet. Well, a lot of interesting things happened today in the world of entertainment. So, if you missed a big update about your favourite star, we are here with the trending entertainment news. Check out the BIG news from the world of entertainment below… Also Read - Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, and more actresses who don’t like to be tagged as their husband's wife

Virat Kohli - Anushka Sharma's baby girl Vamika captured on camera watching India Vs South Africa ODI; fans declare her dad's Xerox copy Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's warm note for Egyptian travel agent for helping professor Ashwini Deshpande PROVES why he is the ultimate king of hearts

We all have been waiting for a clear picture of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika. Finally, today during the India vs South Africa ODI, the cameraman captured Vamika and the video and the pictures of the same have gone viral on social media. Also Read - Virat Kohli - Anushka Sharma's baby girl Vamika captured on camera watching India Vs South Africa ODI; fans declare her dad's Xerox copy

Read the full story here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/news-gossip/virat-kohli-anushka-sharmas-baby-girl-vamika-captured-on-camera-watching-india-vs-south-africa-odi-fans-declare-her-dads-xerox-copy-1994531/

Shah Rukh Khan's warm note for Egyptian travel agent for helping professor Ashwini Deshpande PROVES why he is the ultimate king of hearts

A few days ago, an Indian professor named Ashwini Deshpande was in the news because of Shah Rukh Khan. She had to transfer an amount to an Egyptian travel agent, but she couldn't do it. However, the agent did her booking and trusted her because she was from the land of Shah Rukh Khan. Now, SRK has done a special gesture for the travel agent.

Read the full story here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/news-gossip/shah-rukh-khans-warm-note-for-egyptian-travel-agent-for-helping-professor-ashwini-deshpande-proves-why-he-is-the-ultimate-king-of-hearts-1994547/

Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli dancing on Chaiyya Chaiyya in this throwback video is the best thing you will see today – Watch

Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, and Virat Kohli's throwback video has gone viral on social media. In the video, all three of them are seen dancing on Chaiyya Chaiyya and Morni Banke. SRK also helps Virat say 's dialogue.

Read the full story here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/videos/shah-rukh-khan-anushka-sharma-and-virat-kohli-dancing-on-chaiyya-chaiyya-in-this-throwback-video-is-the-best-thing-you-will-see-today-watch-1994411/

flaunts her white hair in latest post on Instagram; netizens say, ‘You are an amazing personality’

's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda always grabs everyone's attention because of her social media posts. Her recent post with white hair is being loved by the netizens.

Read the full story here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/news-gossip/navya-naveli-nanda-flaunts-her-white-hair-in-latest-post-on-instagram-netizens-say-you-are-an-amazing-personality-1994371/

Fighter: OPENS up about working with ; says ' I guess it's the right time'

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan will be seen together for the first time on the big screen in 's Fighter. Recently, the actress opened up about working with actor for the first time.

Read the full story here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/news-gossip/fighter-deepika-padukone-opens-up-about-working-with-hrithik-roshan-says-i-guess-its-the-right-time-1994339/