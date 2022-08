From reports of Shah Rukh Khan rejecting Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 to Aashiq Banaya Aapne actress Tanushree Dutta being trolled for her weight gain to Bipasha Basu revealing she wants a baby girl or baby boy; many movies and celebs made it to the headlines today. If you missed an important update or news about your favourite star, don’t worry as we are here with the round-up of what all happened in the entertainment industry today. Below is the list of trending entertainment news… Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan’s Don 3, Yash’s KGF 3 and more sequels of hit Bollywood and South films that fans are eagerly waiting for

Shah Rukh Khan rejects Don 3? Scouring for more interesting films? Here's what we know

Fans of have been eagerly waiting to know when he will start shooting for . But, the twist is that according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the actor has rejected the third instalment of Don.

Did Bipasha Basu just hint at whether and she are expecting a boy or a girl?

and Karan Singh Grover are currently expecting their first child together. Recently, the actress revealed what she wants; a baby girl or a baby boy.

Koffee With Karan 7: reveals she was rejected for ’s role in Student Of The Year; don’t miss and Tiger Shroff’s reaction

Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff will be seen in the upcoming episode of Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan 7, and a promo of their episode has been released. In the promo, Kriti reveals she had auditioned for Student Of The Year, the first part.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/web-series/koffee-with-karan-7-kriti-sanon-reveals-she-was-rejected-for-alia-bhatts-role-in-student-of-the-year-dont-miss-karan-johar-and-tiger-shroffs-reaction-entertainment-news-bo-2170063/

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: New title lucky for ? Will shatter box office? Read astrological predictions

After Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Bhaijaan, Salman Khan has finally decided on the title of his next movie and it is Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Now, an astrologer has predicted whether this title will be lucky for the film or not.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/news-gossip/kisi-ka-bhai-kisi-ki-jaan-new-title-lucky-for-salman-khan-will-shatter-box-office-read-astrological-predictions-bollywood-entertainment-news-2169853/

Tanushree Dutta gets brutally body-shamed for her weight; netizens say, 'Kya halat bana rakhi hai' [VIEW PICS]

After a long time, was recently spotted at an event. The actress was wearing a black saree and looked stunning in it. But, a few netizens body-shamed her due to her weight gain.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/photos/tanushree-dutta-gets-brutally-body-shamed-for-her-weight-netizens-say-kya-halat-bana-rakhi-hai-view-pics-bollywood-galleries-entertainment-news-2169810/