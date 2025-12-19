3 Idiots 2: Aamir Khan’s sequel to be titled 4 Idiots? Bollywood’s A-Lister to join...; all you need to know

The 3 Idiots sequel is already in the discussions of the makers. Here is all you know about the second part of Aamir Khan's franchise.

Aamir Khan’s hit film, 3 Idiots, is all set to get its sequel soon. Fans cannot hold their excitement as they wait to see the iconic trio of Rancho, Raju, and Farhan on screen again. However, it seems like another ‘idiot’ is going to join the trio of the iconic film again. It has been revealed that another Bollywood A-lister actor is going to join the sets of the 3 Idiots sequel. As per the reports, the second part of the 3 Idiots franchise is going to be titled 4 Idiots, and the makers of the film are currently looking for their fourth lead. The original cast members, Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, are all set to take on their roles as Rancho, Farhan, Raju, and Pia Sahastrabuddhe; however, the fourth main lead is yet to be decided.

The fourth lead of the film

Pinkvilla recently cited a source and said, “The script is currently being developed under a tentative working title, 4 Idiots. While this title is still subject to change, the makers are looking out for a superstar to expand the iconic franchise beyond its original trio. The makers are actively searching for a fourth idiot; it could be a superstar name."

The source said that the team is making sure the film is bigger and better and picks up from where the first part ended. The source also said that it is not just a simple continuation, as new elements will be added to explain the introduction of a fourth main character.

TRENDING NOW

More about 3 Idiots

Directed by Rajkumari Hirani, 3 Idiots was released back in 2009. The cast of the movie included Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, R. Madhavan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani, and Mona Singh, along with others in key roles. The film turned out to be a blockbuster and earned Rs 400 crore worldwide. It also received a lot of critical acclaim and applause.

Plot of 3 Idiots

The plot of the film circles around the friendship and bond of three friends, who met each other in an engineering college. It focuses on the transformation that they go through during their time at the educational institute. The themes of the movie revolved around education pressure, friendship, fear of failure, choosing passion over marks, and the true meaning of success. Over the years, the movie has managed to receive a cult status, with its dialogues and themes still being relevant today. Now, the fans are excited to see what the second installment of the movie has in store for them.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more