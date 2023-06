Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi gave us all an iconic film and three iconic characters which will be remembered forever. We are talking about 3 Idiots, of course, the film by Rajkumari Hirani and Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Aamir plays Rancho while Madahavn played Farhan and Sharman played Raju. The three of them played engineering students in the movie which also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh to name a few. Sharman Joshi who is currently starring in Kafas has shared an interesting tidbit about his conversation with the director on the sequel of 3 Idiots. Also Read - Gadar 2: After Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava, Main Nikla Gaddi Leke to be recreated in Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel film

Sharman Joshi opens up on 3 Idiots 2

While talking to an online entertainment news portal, Sharman Joshi revealed that the director Rajkumar Hirani is keen on making a sequel to the Aamir Khan, R Madhavan starrer coming-of-age film. Even Sharman is very excited about the idea of a sequel. "Kitna maza aayega agar yeh hua toh," he gushes while talking to DNA. He proceeds to add that Rajkumar Hirani, the director is well aware of all the love for the movie and he does not want to disappoint the audience.

Furthermore, Sharman Joshi adds that the director had shared a few ideas with him about 3 Idiots 2. However, when he went to ask him about the same after a couple of months, the director would share that the ideas are not working out. Sharman does add that the filmmaker wants to make a sequel. And whenever it happens, they will enjoy making the movie while the audience will enjoy watching it. That's so true.

Watch the promo video of Sharman's web series Kafas here:

3 Idiots has a huge fan following

3 Idiots is one of the blockbuster films and Aamir, Sharman and Madhavan make for an iconic trio. Kareena Kapoor Khan played Priya, Aamir's love interest in the movie with Boman Irani as Virus, the dean of the college. The movie is relatable on so many levels and tapped well into the audience's nerves. A couple of weeks ago, Sharman Joshi had been promoting his Gujarati film called Congratulations and for the same, the cast of 3 Idiots had reunited leaving fans hoping and wondering for a reunion and a sequel soon. Let's hope the filmmaker gets an idea for the sequel soon and we are told the story of what next in Rancho, Raju and Farhan and also Chatur.