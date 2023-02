Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi of 3 idiots reunited after a long time. They played popular characters of Rancho, Raju, and Farhan in the movie directed by Rajkumar Hirani in 2009. R Madhavan and Aamir Khan joined Sharman Joshi as he promotes his upcoming Gujarati film Congratulations. Fans are delighted to see them together and demand a sequel to the hit movie 3 idiots. Also Read - Pathaan box office collection day 4: Shah Rukh Khan film beats lifetime collection of Bharat, Mission Mangal and more films in 200 crore club

Sharman Joshi dropped a video on his Instagram account feating him alongside his 3 idiots co-stars. The trio is back and can be seen wearing matching outfits on a cricket pitch. They have donned a red coloured cricket suit with a black jacket. Aamir Khan added a leg guard to his outfit looking set to hit the bat.

In the video, tries to talk about his movie Congratulations but gets interrupted by . He then explains what he shooting and continues but again he get interrupted and this time by . Both get confused with the titles and ask why Sharman is congratulating them. The actor further explains and resumes shooting but frustrated him spans the camera to a new frame where he can speak peacefully. Also Read - Brahmastra box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt will end up beating THESE Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar superhits in its lifetime run

3 idiots' main cast came together to promote Sharman Joshi’s Gujarati film Congratulations. Fans are happy to see them reunite and wish for 3 idiots part 2. Many fans took to his comments section below the shared Instagram post of Sharman Joshi. One wrote, Raju, Rancho Farhan together after 14 years while another wrote 3 idiots phirse banao. A user suggested the movie should have one more part, while another supported the idea demanding 3 idiots again and 3 idiots sequel.

Congratulations is a Gujarati drama directed by Rehan Chaudhary starring Sharman Joshi and Manasi Parekh in lead roles. The movie is about a man getting pregnant as his wife can’t after her miscarriage. On the work front, Sharman Joshi was last seen in the Hindi film Babloo Bachelor, earlier to that his acclaimed Bollywood movie was Mission Mangal in 2019.

Aamir Khan's last movie was Laal Singh Chaddha alongside his 3-idiots co-star. The movie failed miserably at the box office, but R Madhavan received his share of love at the box office for his last movie. He created and acted in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, a biopic about India's scientist Nambi Narayan.