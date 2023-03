Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a video online in which she is seen sharing her concerns about Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi and R Madhavan planning a 3 Idiots sequel without her. Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently in South Africa, vacationing with her husband Saif Ali Khan and kids, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. And as soon as she returned home to India, she got to know about the press conference that the '3 Idiots' held. Kareena is super shocked and wondering what is even happening and why she is not a part of it. Also Read - 3 Idiots gang Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi reunite after 14 years; Fans demand a sequel

Kareena Kapoor Khan sparks off 3 Idiots sequel rumours with her latest post

Entertainment News is buzzing over Kareena Kapoor Khan and her latest post. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress shared a video in which she is seen all worked up and a little mad at not being a part of Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi's press conference. She questioned how could they go ahead and conduct a conference together and without her being in it. The actress has downright refused to believe that it is just another promotional gimmick for Sharma Joshi's upcoming movie. Kareena Kapoor Khan also picked up her phone to dial Boman Irani, another important cast member of 3 Idiots.

Watch Kareena Kapoor Khan's video hinting at 3 Idiots sequel here:

Talking about Aamir, Madhavan and Sharman coming together, a couple of weeks ago, Sharman Joshi had shared a video in which we first saw the three 3 Idiots actors together. It was for the promotion of Sharman's film Congratulations. It is a Gujarati-language drama film by Rehan Choudhary. But, but we sure won't mind a 3 Idiots sequel. We would infact love it. Someone get Rajkumar Hirani and Vidhu Vinod Chopra to do this.

