Many filmmakers in the Indian entertainment industry have created an impact on the minds of the audience with their films. One such filmmaker is Rajkumar Hirani who indeed has a cinematic universe of his own. Be it his sheer insight into what the audience wants or his creative intuition, the filmmaker is ruling the hearts of the masses as the most loved director of Indian cinema. Well, his films are the proof that are not only high on entertainment quotient but also comings with an out-of-the-box idea.

Rajkumar Hirani's magic

Everyone knows how 3 Idiots has impacted the generation. No one has ever seen the education system with the lance the way Rajkumar Hirani has made them see. The director not only gave some remarkable characters Be it, Rancho, Viras, Raju, Farhan, Chatur, and many more to the audience but also gave a story that is universally acceptable for the generations to come.

Another out-of-the-box content

Then came PK, The director's endeavour to serve a greater purpose. Who would have ever given it a thought, that the topic of God could be demonstrated in such a way? That's where Rajkumar Hirani won. PK was out of the box idea, that probably not most filmmakers would like to step into but Rajkumar Hirani crafted it in such a way that received immense love.

Then the director delivered 'Sanju'. Presenting and changing the entire life of superstar Sanjay Dutt was indeed a task, but the director did it like a pro. Then he came up with 'Dunki', the film that has a story that exists around but has never been told on the big screens. The story of the illegal immigrant taking the Donkey Route to cross the border. That's the story of millions of people, who found themself in this film. The film found its acceptance across the borders.

If we look at the films of Rajkumar Hirani, they all stand are different from each other. This is the reason he has a 100% track record of super-hit films. Every time he has a new topic to explore or call it a unique Idea to share with the audience.