Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath starring Sara Ali Khan and late Sushant Singh Rajput completes three years of its release today. The film had received positive reviews and it was a hit at the box office. The movie marked Sara's debut in Bollywood, and she won the Best Debut award at mostly all the popular award ceremonies. Before the release, there were multiple issues that the film faced. As the movie completed three years of its release today, Abhishek took to Instagram to recollect how difficult it was for the film 'see the light of day', and he also remembered Sushant in his post and called him an 'extraordinary soul'.

Abhishek shared a picture with Sushant from the sets of Kedarnath and wrote, "It still raises my hair to think of the sheer passion and the absolute devotion it took to make this saga see the light of day.. But the fruits of one's labour taste the sweetest when you know you dropped every last shred of sweat to sow them in the first place.. Immensely grateful to the entire cast & crew for braving this endeavour to the T."

He further wrote, "Amidst all the gratitude and love, I cant help but be reminded of the grave loss of this extraordinary soul who remains etched to the legacy of this film. I can still feel Mansoor there in the sacred mountainscapes looking right back at me with his characteristic smile reflecting all the innocence & beauty in this world."

Kedarnath was Abhishek and Sushant’s second film together. The director-actor duo had worked in the 2013 release Kai Po Che which marked Sushant’s debut in Bollywood. The actor passed away on 14th June 2020.

Meanwhile, Abhishek is currently gearing up for the release of his next directorial Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The movie stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor in the lead role. It is slated to release on 10th December 2021.