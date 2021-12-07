3 Years of Kedarnath: Abhishek Kapoor remembers Sushant Singh Rajput, calls him an ‘EXTRAORDINARY SOUL’

Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath starrer Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan had hit the big screens on 7th December 2018. Today, as the film completed three years of its release Abhishek remembered Sushant and called him an 'extraordinary soul'.