From Karan Johar being extra careful about Brahmastra after the debacle of Liger to Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, and Salman Khan coming together for Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 celebrations; many films and celebs made it to the headlines today. If you missed some important news and update about your favourite star, don’t worry, as we are here with the round-up of what all happened in the entertainment industry today. Below is the list of trending entertainment news of the day… Also Read - Is this the reason why Salman Khan made a quick entry and exit from Arpita Khan's Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 celebrations? [Exclusive]

Brahmastra: After Liger debacle, Karan Johar being extra careful about Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt film; wants to hold trials for select audience

’s last production venture Liger starring and became a disaster at the box office. So, now the filmmaker is being extra careful about his next film which is slated to release on 9th September 2022.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/news-gossip/brahmastra-after-liger-debacle-karan-johar-being-extra-careful-about-ranbir-kapoor-alia-bhatt-film-wants-to-hold-trials-for-select-audience-entertainment-news-2172327/

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to share screen for the first time post marriage – check out shoot and project deets

and Vicky Kaushal got married last year in December. While they have made many public appearances together after their marriage, the two have not yet worked together on any project. But it looks like we will get to see them sharing screen space soon.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/news-gossip/katrina-kaif-vicky-kaushal-to-share-screen-for-the-first-time-post-marriage-check-out-shoot-and-project-deets-bollywood-entertainment-news-2171826/

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: welcomes Ganpati Bappa in his house; fans call him, 'Secular Indian'

Like every year, Shah Rukh Khan welcomed Ganpati Bappa into his house and took to social media to inform his fans about it. The actor’s fans are very happy about him celebrating the festival, and they are calling him ‘secular Indian’.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/news-gossip/ganesh-chaturthi-2022-shah-rukh-khan-welcomes-ganpati-bappa-in-his-house-fans-call-him-secular-indian-entertainment-news-2172645/

Brahmastra: confirms Shah Rukh Khan's cameo; says being a part of the film is a privilege

Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in Brahmastra has become a mystery. While director had denied the reports of the superstar’s cameo in the film, a few months ago, in an interview producer Karan Johar had confirmed it. Now, Mouni Roy has confirmed that the superstar has a guest appearance in the movie.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/news-gossip/brahmastra-mouni-roy-confirms-shah-rukh-khans-cameo-says-being-a-part-of-the-film-is-a-privilege-entertainment-news-2172530/

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and more celebs visit Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma's house for Bappa's darshan

Katrina Kaif, , and came under one roof the celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2022. The actors were spotted at Arpita Khan Sharma’s house for the darshan of Ganpati Bappa.

Read Full Story Here: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/photos/ganesh-chaturthi-2022-katrina-kaif-vicky-kaushal-and-more-celebs-visit-salman-khans-sister-arpita-khan-sharmas-house-for-bappas-darshan-entertainment-news-2172601/