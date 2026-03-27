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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 9: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's film is UNSTOPPABLE, nears Rs 700 crore

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge starring Ranveer Singh continues its record-breaking run, earning 1,067.24 crore worldwide with packed theatres, strong domestic and overseas collections, and rave reviews for its action-packed performances.

By: Sahelee Rakshit  |  Published: March 27, 2026 9:44 AM IST

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 9: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's film is UNSTOPPABLE, nears Rs 700 crore
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 9

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 9: Dhurandhar: The Revenge which features Ranveer Singh in the lead role and Aditya Dhar as director has achieved box office success by breaking various records to become a major hit with moviegoers. The spy thriller has established itself as a top selection for moviegoers since its initial screening at theaters. The final estimates from Sacnilk show that the film has earned ₹1,067.24 crore worldwide through its box office receipts from India and international markets, demonstrating strong viewer demand across all regions.

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Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 9

As of Day 9, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is still running in 3,207 shows across India, earning ₹1.14 crore on that day alone. This brings the film’s total India gross to ₹806.67 crore and the net collection to ₹675.31 crore, with final domestic numbers still being reported.

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The total overseas markets brought in ₹261.92 crore to the total earnings. The domestic box office results show that the film maintained its popularity after the first week of release.

Dhurandhar 2 day 8 occupancy

On March 26, the film continued to draw audiences, though with a moderate number of shows. The Hindi 2D release recorded an overall occupancy of 37.12% for the day. Afternoon shows saw the biggest spike, climbing to 41.54%, while evening screenings held steady at 43.38%, the highest occupancy of the day.

More about Dhurandhar 2

Released on March 19, Dhurandhar 2 entered its second weekend with packed theatres and strong advance bookings in major cities. Trade trackers predict that the film will cross the ₹700-crore mark in the country in the coming days, which will make it one of the biggest blockbusters in Bollywood.

The film's success depends on both Ranveer Singh and the complete cast that includes R. Madhavan Arjun Rampal Sanjay Dutt Sara Arjun and veteran actor Rakesh Bedi. The film provides a thrilling experience to audiences through their performances and Aditya Dhar's energetic direction and extensive action sequences.

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About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has inter...Read More
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