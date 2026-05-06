35th Seoul Music Awards 2026: SUPER JUNIOR’s Leeteuk returns to host; HORI7ON scores BIG nominations

Seoul Music Awards 2026: Leeteuk returns as host after 10 years, while HORI7ON earns two major nominations ahead of the June 20 event.

35th Seoul Music Awards 2026: SUPER JUNIOR’s Leeteuk is returning to host the 35th Seoul Music Awards. On May 6, the organisers officially announced that Leeteuk will be hosting the prestigious event, which is scheduled to take place on June 20 at the Inspire Arena in Incheon. This marks his first time back as host in 10 years, after previously anchoring the awards in 2015. Fans are already excited, and the announcement post also teased that the first list of performers will be revealed tomorrow.

Leeteuk to make his debut with SUPER JUNIOR-83z

Right now, Leeteuk is busy preparing for his upcoming debut with SUPER JUNIOR’s new unit, SUPER JUNIOR-83z, alongside fellow member Heechul.

HORI7ON receives 2 nominations at SMA 2026

In other exciting news, Filipino boy band HORI7ON has received two nominations at the 35th Seoul Music Awards. The seven-member group has been nominated for the Popularity Award and the K-pop World Choice – Group Award. Both categories will be decided purely through mobile voting, as per the official website.

HORI7ON consists of members Vinci, Kim, Kyler, Reyster, Winston, Jeromy, and Marcus. They were formed through the ABS-CBN reality competition program “Dream Maker” and officially debuted in South Korea in July 2023 with their album Friend-Ship.

Most recently, the group performed at the 2026 ROUND Festival held at the Araneta Coliseum in the Philippines, which brought together artists from South Korea and the ASEAN region.

With Leeteuk returning as host and fresh acts like HORI7ON earning recognition on a big K-pop platform, the 35th Seoul Music Awards is already generating a lot of buzz. Fans are now eagerly waiting to see who else will perform and which artists will take home awards on June 20.

About Seoul Music Awards

The Seoul Music Awards, founded in 1990 by Sports Seoul, is one of the major award shows in the K-pop industry. It honours artists who have made a significant impact, with winners chosen based on a combination of album sales, judges’ scores, and fan votes.

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