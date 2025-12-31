45 Box Office Collection Day 6: Upendra’s movie continues to DIP despite...; mints Rs...

45 Box Office Collection: Arjun Janya directed 45, which stars Shivarajkumar, Upendra, Raj B. Shetty, Rajendran, and Pooja Ramachandra.

45 Box Office Collection: Upendra's film 45 is increasingly losing popularity in cinemas. Following a promising start, the film's daily collections have steadily declined. 45 gained around Rs 12.3 crores in India net in the first five days. On day 6, the film grossed just Rs 60 lakhs, bringing the total to Rs 12.90 crore. The pattern plainly reveals that the film is fading gradually.

45 box office collection day 6

The Sacnilk website states that the movie made almost Rs 2 crores on its fourth day. The following day, collections dropped. Day 5's revenue dropped by more than half to just Rs 85 lakhs. Day 6 saw a further decline in receipts to Rs 60 lakhs, indicating no improvement.

TRENDING NOW

45 theatre occupancy

On the last day, 45 had an overall Kannada occupancy rate of 13.27%. Morning programs were relatively weak, with 7.88%. Afternoon shows increased significantly at 15.14%. Evening programs were practically constant at 15.19%, while night shows were 14.88%. Despite strong evening and night numbers, overall participation remains modest.

Arjun Janya directed 45, which stars Shivarajkumar, Upendra, Raj B. Shetty, Rajendran, and Pooja Ramachandra.

45 movie audience reactions

The box office numbers for the movie are dropping, and audience reactions online are mostly decent. One review said, “It's a fantastic movie considering the topic taken to portray. Uppi, Shivanna, Shetru they have acted superbly. Arjun Janya's brave attempt needs to be applauded. No songs in the movie is a plus.” Another viewer shared, “'45' is a nice and thoughtful movie. The story revolves around the concept of life after death… Shivrajkumar's versatile performance stands out the most.”

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more