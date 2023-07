Hindi cinema leaves no stone unturned when it comes to action films and series. They have everything that an action film/series must have, from power packed scenes, heroic dialogues to item numbers that keep the nation grooving on their toes. These cinematic marvels combine heart-pounding action sequences with sheer talent, delivering an unforgettable experience. Films like Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, War and Pathaan take us on an exhilarating ride filled with jaw-dropping stunts, intense fight scenes, and larger than life moments. Get ready to be captivated by the unparalleled excitement and cinematic brilliance that awaits you in these action-packed spectacles.

Here are 5 star-studded, action-packed films and series that will transport you on an exhilarating journey and celebrate the beauty of action-packed, adrenaline-fueled dramas:

1. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan [ZEE5]

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a story of an honest man who can go to any length to protect his family and loved ones. It revolves around 4 brothers, Bhaijaan [played by Salman Khan] the eldest brother who has committed to live a bachelor’s life so that he can take care of his three younger brothers [played by Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, and Siddharth Nigam]. Meanwhile his brothers, who've already found their life partners, come together to find a perfect match for Bhaijaan. The story takes an unexpected turn when a beautiful woman [played by Pooja Hegde] walks into his life. Packed with some jaw dropping action sequences by the fan favorite Salman Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a star-studded affair which also has the cameo of the South sensation Ram Charan making it hard to miss. So, wait no more and binge watch this film on ZEE5 this weekend with your loved ones!

2. War [Amazon Prime Video]

Starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, this action-packed extravaganza takes audiences on a relentless rollercoaster ride filled with mind-blowing stunts, exhilarating chase sequences, and explosive confrontations. As two highly skilled agents find themselves pitted against each other, the lines between right and wrong blur, showcasing the power of loyalty, brotherhood, and sacrifice in the face of an insidious enemy. This film is a cinematic spectacle that will keep you on the edge of your seat till the end.

3. Pathaan [Amazon Prime Video]

Brace yourself to witness a star-studded extravaganza featuring the one and only Shah Rukh Khan. With his magnetic presence and unparalleled charisma, Khan leads this action-packed thriller that delves into the life of a skilled individual entangled in a world of intrigue and danger. As secrets unravel and alliances are tested, the film showcases the power of resilience and determination. With a stellar cast including Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan and a cameo by Salman Khan, this film promises to leave the audiences spellbound and craving more. Embark on extraordinary adventures, where loyalty, sacrifice, and the pursuit of justice take center stage, leaving an indelible mark on your entertainment journey.

4. The Night Manager [Disney+ Hotstar]

Starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala, this espionage thriller follows a hotel night manager and ex-navy guy, Shaan Sengupta, as he infiltrates an influential arms dealer, Shailendra Rungta’s gang, to bring him down. Directed by National Award winner Sandeep Modi, this action-packed thriller has a tight grip on the narrative which will keep you hooked throughout with the engaging storyline and crackerjack treatment.

5. Jagame Thandhiram [Netflix]

Set against the backdrop of the international criminal underworld, the story revolves around a skilled Tamil gangster named Suruli [Played by Dhanush], who gets entangled in a clash between rival gangsters and faces the complexities of loyalty and morality. As alliances are tested and emotions run high, Jagame Thandhiram presents a compelling narrative that blends heart-pounding action with poignant love drama. With its intense action sequences, gripping storyline, and powerful performances, this film is a must watch and will enthral you.