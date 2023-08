Founder and Managing Director of Roy Kapur Films, Siddharth Roy Kapur is hailed as one of the brightest and most sought-after minds in the Hindi film industry. Having produced some of the biggest and most critically acclaimed movies, Roy Kapur has been a former head of Disney India and also served as the president of the Producers Guild of India for six consecutive years. Known for his discerning eye in selecting meaningful stories, Siddharth Roy Kapur’s 2022 film ‘The Last Film Show’ was India’s official selection for the Academy Awards in the International Feature category. Siddharth received a request to join the esteemed Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) in 2023.. Roy Kapur Films has also made its mark on the small screen with the series ‘Rocket Boys (SonyLIV) and ‘Aranyak’ (Netflix), out of which ‘Rocket Boys’ has returned with its second season. Also Read - Vidya Balan calls meeting with husband-producer Siddharth Roy Kapur ‘lust at first sight’, speaks about his attractive quality

Today, as Siddharth Roy Kapur celebrates his birthday, we present a list of five of his most-awaited and highly-anticipated upcoming projects from his banner Roy Kapur Films. Take a look…

Pippa

Pippa

A historical war film based on the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971, ‘Pippa’ features Ishaan in the lead. Considered one of the most eagerly awaited upcoming films from Roy Kapur Films and RSVP banner, the film is set against the backdrop of the 48-hour battle of Garibpur, which battle took place on India's eastern front. Directed by Raja Krishna Menon,‘Pippa’ also stars Mrunal Thakur, Soni Razdan, and Priyanshu Painyuli in key roles.

Bas Karo Aunty!

A comedy-drama ‘Bas Karo Aunty!’ featuring Ishwak Singh and Mahima Makwana is directed by Abhishek Sinha. The film is jointly produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ronnie Screwvala, and the filmmaker couple Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Earthsky Pictures. Expected to be a hilarious and inspiring story, the film’s shoot has been completed and gears up for a release soon.

Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?

‘Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?’ starring Taapsee Pannu and Pratik Gandhi in the lead is an investigative comedy, written and directed by Arshad Syed. Inspired by the era-defining film, Dil Chahta Hai‘s popular song ‘Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan,’ the film’s title has already sparked excitement among audiences. Co-produced by Junglee Pictures and Roy Kapur Films, ‘Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?’ features Taapsee in the role of a cop who crosses paths with Pratik's character — an entitled brat.

The Anarchy

'The Anarchy' is a Wiip and Roy Kapur Film international collaboration in production. Siddharth Roy Kapur’s production banner Roy Kapur Films and American studio Wiip announced the series adaptation of author William Dalrymple’s novel “The Anarchy: The Relentless Rise of the East India Company” earlier this year. With the acclaimed BAFTA award-winning screenwriter Jeremy Brock on board, ‘The Anarchy’ will be produced across the US, UK, and India.