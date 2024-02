Hailed as the current national crush, ‘Animal’ star Triptii Dimri has been winning the audiences with her noteworthy on-screen portrayals. Having earned critical and commercial acclaim with her performance in films like psychological drama ‘Qala’, ‘Bulbbul’, ‘Laila Majnu’ and more, Triptii Dimri has some exciting projects in the pipeline, including Raaj Shaandilyaa's ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’, Anand Tiwari’s ‘Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam’, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ and a yet-to-be-announced Dharma Productions Film amongst more. As she continues to move audiences with her applaud-worthy on-screen persona, below we list down five things we love about the actress. Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan teases fans about leading lady and release; fans guess it's Triptii Dimri

1. Versatility

A gifted actor, Triptii Dimri effortlessly transforms into varied roles she takes on, showcasing her versatility. Right from essaying an intense Qala in 'Qala' to a naive and lonely Bulbbul in the supernatural drama 'Bulbbul' or a character with shades of grey in 'Animal', she continues to dive into various genres and excel in all her performances, further becoming an audience favourite.

2. Authenticity

Always being her authentic herself, Triptii Dimri is widely loved for her girl-next-door essence, where she’s constantly being herself. A glimpse of the same can often be seen in her city spottings, travel diaries and more. Here’s a glimpse of the same:

3. An actor to watch out for

Being touted as the next big thing in Bollywood, Triptii Dimri has been getting exciting film offers from acclaimed filmmakers. Having earned herself much critical and commercial acclaim over the years, she has some interesting projects lined up next including ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, a yet-to-be-announced Dharma Productions Film, ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ and Anand Tiwari’s ‘Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam’ amongst more.

4. Charm and effortless on-screen presence

A stunner both on screen and off screen, Triptii Dimri has been stealing hearts with her charm and effortless on-screen presence. Having made her way into the hearts of audiences nationwide, she’s rightly called India’s current national crush. Her portrayal of Zoya in ‘Animal’ earned her massive love from netizens with many admiring her gorgeous on-screen persona.

5. A director’s actor

A director’s actor, Triptii Dimri has established herself as one of the most promising new-age actors today. Essaying every role to the tee, she continues to evolve with every character she portrays. Right from her first lead role in the romantic drama ‘Laila Majnu’ to Anvita Dutt’s period films ‘Bulbbul’ and ‘Qala’ to her latest release ‘Animal’, she has always believed in the filmmaker’s vision and delivered extraordinary performances.

Watch the video of Triptii Dimri