5 Years Of Sultan: Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma to come back as Sultan and Aarfa in possible spin offs? Director Ali Abbas Zafar spills the beans

Today, Sultan starrer Salman Khan has completed 5 years of its theatrical release. The sports drama, which shattered several records at the box office, still holds the record earning more than Rs 30 crore for five consecutive days at the ticket windows. While the film is still among the most-loved ventures among the audience, we can't deny the fact it has the potential to entertain viewers with possible spin offs.

When asked this question to the blockbuster director Ali Abbas Zafar, he replied that he need to speak about this to Salman, producer Aditya Chopra and Anushka Sharma. "Definitely. One can look at it like that. I will have to speak to Adi and then go back to Salman with the story and see if we can do a spin off. Same is the process of Aarfa," said the helmer. When asked Ali about his next collaboration with the star, he replied, "Definitely, I always want to work with him and I will work with him again very soon. We will come together once we are both happy with the material on the script. I love him."

Meanwhile, the filmmaker will soon start his superhero project with Katrina Kaif, which is expected to release on an OTT platform. The action-packed web-movie is expected to be shot at a lavish scale and will see the lead actress performing some daredevil stunts. The makers are planning to shoot it at multiple locations including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Georgia and Poland.

