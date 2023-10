One of the best movies to come out in 2018 was Tumbadd. No one expected that Sohum Shah and Rahi Anil Barve would bring forth a movie, which is close to perfection. The film has completed five years, and fans wonder if they will see a part two or a Tumbadd franchise of home-grown folklore and mythical tales. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with Bollywood Life, Sohum Shah said, "We have many requests for Tumbadd 2. Yes, we an idea about how the story will move forward. However, I do not see us doing a world of Tumbadd where we have folklore from all parts of India. It will be like a trilogy if we do it." When we ask him how proud he is, given how beautifully Tumbadd has aged as a film. Also Read - Badla, AndhaDhun, Raazi - Bollywood thrillers are slowly coming-of-age at the box office and how

He says, "The film took us years in making. We were aware that we were making something that was totally different and special. The love that Tumbadd gets is overwhelming. Just some days back, YouTuber Bhuvan Bam was praising the movie. When it released, so many stars had nice things to say about the film. It feels wonderful." Tumbadd had a cast of Sohum Shah, Jyoti Malshe, Mohammad Samad, Dhundiraj Prabhakar Joglekar and others.

We also asked Sohum Shah if he thought of any Bollywood stars who would fit into the world of Tumbadd. He had a couple of names in mind. Sohum Shah tells us, "Yes, Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal. I feel they are the only two who can fit into the world of Tumbadd."

Sohum Shah reveals the original story was by Rahi Anil Barve. It seems he had heard it from a friend. The actor revealed the toughest part was going up and down the tunnel during the shoot. It was monsoons and the actors had a tough time. Well, this is one movie that was worth all the effort.