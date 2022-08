Actor Ranveer Singh recently hosted the 67th Wolf777news Filmfare Awards in Mumbai, and no prizes for guessing that the Bollywood star brought the house down with his inimitable with and unmatched enthusiasm. A host of Bollywood celebs gathered were the target of jokes from the Filmfare Awards host albeit all in good spirit. One particular joke though by Ranveer Singh at the 67th Filmfare Awards, directed at Brahmastra couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, stood out because of how relatable it was t0 the host's real life. Also Read - Filmfare Awards 2022: Ranveer Singh regales with his electrifying performance on Malhari [Watch]

Ranveer Singh's father happy with Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding

So, in the midst of his hosting duties, swung his attention to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt who were also in attendance among the celebrity guests, and claimed that his Sindhi father is very happy with how their wedding about. leaving everyone in splits. Why so? Well, his exact words were, “Alia-Ranbir’s wedding was the best. It was small, intimate and cosy. They saved so much money when it came to food. My Sindhi dad is also very happy with their wedding.”

Jr NTR roped in for grand Brahmastra pre-release event

Recently, touched down in Hyderabad to meet up with costar Nagarjuna. They were joined by Director S.S. Rajamouli for a grand event. Now, an even bigger event is being planned, which will be grace by the 'Man of Masses' of the Telugu Film Industry, Jr. NTR. The collaboration by the official Instagram handle of the film in a specially curated video, carrying the caption:: “Gear up for a MASS-Traverse! MAN OF MASSES of Indian Cinema, @jrntr will be gracing the Biggest Pre-Release Event of Brahmāstra as the Chief Guest on September 2nd in Hyderabad #Brahmastra #NTRforBrahmastra .” Check it out below:

Brahmastra cast

Besides Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna. It releases worldwide in theatres on 9th September.