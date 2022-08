Actor Ranveer Singh recently hosted the 67th Wolf777news Filmfare Awards in Mumbai, and it goes without saying that the Bollywood star set the stage on fire with his inimitable wit and irreplaceable enthusiasm. A bevy of Bollywood celebs assembled on the night were at the receiving end of jokes from the Filmfare Awards host albeit all in good spirit. One particular joke though by Ranveer Singh at the 67th Filmfare Awards, directed at him and Vicky Kaushal in connection to their wives, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, stood out because of how self-deprecatingly humorous it was. Also Read - Filmfare Awards 2022: Ranveer Singh regales with his electrifying performance on Malhari [Watch]

Ranveer Singh opens up at the 67th Filmfare Awards about him and Vicky Kaushal marrying Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif

So, in the midst of his hosting duties, swung his attention to Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who were also in attendance among the celebrity guests, and said, “Vicky Kaushal has had a wonderful year. Both Vicky and I are mama's boys. We both were supposed to play brothers in 's . After all, we both are tall dark and handsome. Both of us are living our own fairy tales, too (marrying Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif). People tell us, 'woh dono humare aukaat se bahar hai,'” leaving everyone in splits.

Ranveer Singh's father happy with Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding

Ranveer Singh also poked sum fun banter at and Alia Bhatt, who were also present at the venue, and claimed that his Sindhi father is very happy with how their wedding about. leaving everyone in splits. Why so? Well, his exact words were, “Alia-Ranbir’s wedding was the best. It was small, intimate and cosy. They saved so much money when it came to food. My Sindhi dad is also very happy with their wedding.” All in all, Ranveer ensured it was a really fun night for the film industry.