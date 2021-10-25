67th National Awards complete winners list: Kangana Ranaut channelises her inner Manikarnika for her 4th National award; Rajinikath receives highest film honour, Dhanush, Vijay Sethupathi and more win big

Besides Kangana Ranaut, Chhichhore, Manoj Bajpayee, Asuran and Dhanush are the other big winner of the National Awards 2021 while Rajinikanth has been named the recipient of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award by the committee