The previous evening was an entertaining one as the 67th Wolf777news Filmfare Awards 2022 took place. It was a glamour filled affair as Katrina Kaif, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra and many more celebrities walked the ramp. The winning list was also very entertaining. Bollywood has seen quite a few ups and downs in the past months. Though a few films managed to be a hit, some tanked at the box office. But at the Filmfare Awards 2022, many received their due recognition.

Big night for Bollywood

won the Best Actor award for his film 83. He had slipped into the role of Kapil Dev for the film based on India's victor at 1983 World Cup. won her Filmfare Award for her portrayal of a pregnant woman in Mimi. Sidharth Malhotra and 's film Shereshaah won in maximum categories. From best Director to Best Film (Popular Choice) Shershaah was everywhere. Ace filmmaker won the Lifetime Achievement Award. was a favourite among critics choice.

Check out the complete winners list here.

Best Actor: Ranveer Singh for 83

Best Actress: Kriti Sanon for Mimi

Best Actor (Critics' Choice): Vicky Kaushal for Sardar Udham

Best Actress (Critics' Choice): for Sherni

Best Director: Vishnuvardhan for Shershaah

Best Film (Popular Category): Shershaah

Best Film (Critics' Choice): Sardar Udham

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): for Mimi

Best Actor in Supporting Role (Female): for Mimi

Best Story: , Supratik Sen and Tushar Paranjape for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Best Dialogue: and Varun Grover for

Best Screenplay: Shubhendu Bhattacharya and Ritesh Shah for Sardar Udham

Best Original Story: Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Best Debut Male: Ehan Bhatfor 99 songs

Best Debut Female: Sharwari Wagh for 2

Best Debut Director: Seema Pahwa for Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi

Best Music Album: Tanishk Bagchi, B Praak, Jaani, Jasleen Royal, Javed-Mohsin, Vikram Montrose for Shershaah

Best Lyrics: Kausar Munir for Lehra Do ('83)

Best Playback Singer (Male): B Praak for Mann Bharryaa 2.0 (Shershaah)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Asees Kaur for Raataan Lambiyan (Shershaah)

Best Action: Shershaah (Stefan Richter and Suniel Rodrigues)

Best Background Score: Sardar Udham (Shantanu Moitra)

Best Choreography: Chaka Chak from Atrangi Re (Vijay Ganguly)

Best Cinematography: Sardar Udham (Avik Mukhopadhyay)

Best Costume: Sardar Udham (Veera Kapur)

Best Editing: Shershaah (A Sreekar Prasad)

Best Production Design: Sardar Udham (Mansi Dhruv Mehta, Dmitrii Malich)

Best Sound Design: Sardar Udham (Dipankar Chaki and Nihar Ranjan Samal)

Best VFX: Sardar Udham (Superb/bojp Main Road Post Ny Vfxwaala Edit Fx Studios)

Lifetime Achievement Award: Subhash Ghai

Congratulations to all the winners.