The 68th Filmfare Awards are happening today. The Kashmir Files is one of the films that has got a number of nominations. It has a total of seven nominations. The film which is a riveting and heartbreaking tale of the genocide of Hindus in the Kashmir Valley was one of the big hits of 2022. It made over Rs 250 crores at the Indian box office. The Kashmir Files was made on a budget of Rs 14 crore. Vivek Agnihotri has tweeted that he will not be attending the Filmfare Awards. Now, the producer of the movie Abhishek Agarwal has slammed it as unfair. Take a look at the tweets of the producer...

FILMFARE IS UNFAIR! I have produced and backed #TheKashmirFiles with the intention of telling a true story to the world and it went on to become a blockbuster. The film received 7 nominations at the @filmfare awards and I am not invited to the event. It is time that the… pic.twitter.com/1ibdBrTnVH — Abhishek Agarwal ?? (@AbhishekOfficl) April 27, 2023

Vivek Agnihotri said that the manner in which Filmfare Awards treats filmmakers, writers and other crew members was unethical. He said that they are only bothered about the stars. Take a look at his tweet which has gone viral..

FILMFARE AWARDS I learnt from media that #TheKashmirFiles is nominated in 7 categories for the 68th Filmfare Awards. But I politely refuse to be part of these unethical and anti-cinema awards. Here is why: According to Filmfare, other than the stars, nobody has… pic.twitter.com/2qKCiZ8Llh — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 27, 2023

He tweeted that, "I refuse to be part of any oppressive and corrupt system or awards which treats writers, directors and other HODs & crew members of a film inferior to and/or as slaves to stars. My congratulations to all those who win and more to those who do not. The brighter side is that I am not alone. Slowly but steadily, a parallel Hindi film industry is emerging. Until then…"

Gulshan Devaiah also put out a tweet for Vivek Agnihotri. It seems he was getting updates on the matter on his Whatsapp. This is what he tweeted about being in the loop on the matter.



Thank you ? …always thrilled to receive your texts but why ? No no sir…… I mean …you please tweet anything as you… https://t.co/pGetAaVVLf — “SuperGullu” (@gulshandevaiah) April 27, 2023

We have to see if The Kashmir Files pick up some trophies at the awards. The movie got a lot of appreciation in some foreign nations too. Some said it was the Schindler's List of India.