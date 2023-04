The 68th Filmfare Awards just concluded at the Jio World Convention Centre. The event was graced by a number of top Bollywood celebrities. Big celebs on the red carpet included , , , , , , Alaya F, and others. was one of the star attractions of the show. She hosted a part of the and set the red carpet on fire in a purple gown. Tiger Shroff, and performed at the Filmfare Awards. Gangubai Kathiawadi made a clean sweep of sorts in the technical awards category. Also Read - 68th Filmfare Awards: Salman Khan, Tiger Shroff, Vicky Kaushal serve some of the best looks of the night [View Pics]

In the writing category, it was Badhaai Do. The movie which was a comedy and drama about queer representation got a lot of appreciation. has taken home the award for Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

Best Film - Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Director - Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male) - Rajkummar Rao for Badhaai Ho

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female) - Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Supporting Actor - Anil Kapoor for Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Best Supporting Actress - Sheeba Chaddha for Badhaai Do

Best Actress (Critics) - Tabu for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Best Actress (Critics) - Bhumi Pednekar for Badhaai Do

Best Actor (Critics) - Sanjai Mishra for Vadh

Best Film (Critics) - Harshvardhan Kulkarni for Badhaai Do

Best Dialogues - Prakash Kapadia and Utkarshini Vashishtha for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Screenplay - Akshat Ghildial, Suman Adhikary, Harshvardhan Kulkarni for Badhaai Do

Best Story - Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary for Badhaai Do

Best Debut Director - Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal for Vadh

Best Debut Female - Andrea Kevichusa for Anek

Best Debut Male - Ankush Gedam for Jhund

Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award - Prem Chopra

Best Music - Pritam for Brahmastra

Best Lyrics - Amitabh Bhattacharya for Kesariya from Brahmastra

RD Burman Award for Upcoming Music Talent - Jahnvi Shrimankar - Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Playback Female - Kavita Seth- Rangisari (Jug Jugg Jeeyo)

Best Playback Male - Arijit Singh - Kesariya Brahmastra

Best Costume Design - Sheetal Iqbal Sharma for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Sound Design - Bishwadeep Dipak Chatterjee for Brahmastra

Best Production Design - Subrata Chakraborty/Amit Ray for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Editing - Ninad Khanolkar - An Action Hero

Best Choreography - Kruti Mahesh - Dholida Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Cinematography - Sudeep Chatterjee - Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Action - Parvez Shaikh - Vikram Vedha

Best Background Score - Sanchit and Ankit Balhara for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best VFX - DNEG and Redefine for Brahmastra

While some of the big stars was missing due to other commitments, the awards this time went to actors who richly deserved the laurels.