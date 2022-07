The 68th National Film Awards are out and Ajay Devgn has won his third National Award as Best Actor for Tanhaji the Unsung Warrior. It was double reason to celebrate for Ajay Devgn as Tanhaji also bagged the Best Popular Film providing wholesome entertainment at the 68th National Awards. Along with Devgn, Suriya also tied for the Best Actor National Award, which he bagged for Soorarai Pottru. Obviously, both actors, their well-wishers and their fans are over the moon. Here's how 3-time National Award-winning Actor Ajay described his excitement... Also Read - Trending South News Today: Naga Chaitanya opens up on life after divorce with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Liger star Vijay Deverakonda reveals his mom's fears and more

Ajay Devgn on winning his third National Award as Best Actor

Ajay profusely thanked many people and also acknowledged Suriya's victory. "I'm elated to win the Best Actor Award for Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior at the 68th National Awards along with Suriya who won for Soorarai Pottru. I thank everyone, most of all my creative team, the audience and my fans. I also express my gratitude to my parents & the Almighty for their blessings. Congratulations to all the other winner," said .

Ajay Devgn on Tanhaji winning the National Award for Best Film

"As the producer of Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior, it gives me immense joy to receive an honour at the 68th National Film Awards for the Best film that has provided wholesome entertainment. Tanhaji was exactly that. It is a good story of friendship, loyalty, family values and sacrifice. It has strong national sentiments, super VFX and a holistic approach in entertainment. I must share the honour with my director Om Raut, my co-producers, T-Series and my co-actors. Most of all, I thank my creative team who has contributed handsomely to making this a blockbuster and now a National Award winner," added Devgn.

68th National Awards complete winners list

Best Feature Film: Soorarai Pottru

Best Director: Sachy, Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Tanhaji

Best Actor: Suriya for Soorarai Pottru and Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji

Best Actress: Aparna Balamurali, Soorarai Pottru

Best Supporting Actor: Biju Menon, Ayyappanum Koshiyam

Best Supporting Actress: Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli, Sivaranjaniyum Innam Sila Pengallum

Best Screenplay: Soorarai Pottru, Shalini Usha Nair and Sudha Kongara

Best Screenplay (Dialogue Writer): Madonne Ashwin, Mandela

Best Music Direction (Songs): Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Thaman S

Best Music Direction (Background Music): Soorarai Pottru, GV Prakash

Best Male Playback Singer: Rahul Deshpande for Mi Vasantrao

Best Female Playback Singer: Nanchamma, Ayyappanum Koshiyam

Best Lyrics: Saina, Manoj Muntashir

Best Audiography (Location Sound Recordist): Jobin Jayan, Dollu

Best Audiography (Sound Designer): Anmol Bhave, Mi Vasantrao

Best Audiography (Re-recordist of the final mixed track): Vishnu Govind and Sree Sankar for Malik

Best Choreography: Sandhya Raju, Natyam

Best Cinematography: Avijatrik, Supratim Bhol

Best Costume Design: Nachiket Barve and Mahesh Sherla, Tanhaji

Best Production Design: Anees Nadodi, Kappela

Best Editing: Sreekar Prasad, Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum

Best Make-up: TV Rambabu, Natyam

Best Stunt Choreography: Rajasekhar, Mafia Sasi and Supreme Sunder, Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Special Mention: Aimee Baruah for Semkhor, Vaanku, June, Kishore Kadam for Avwanchhit & Godakaath, and Varun Buddhadev for Toolsidas Junior

Best Hindi Film: Toolsidas Junior

Best Kannada Film: Dollu

Best Malayalam Film: Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam

Best Tamil Film: Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum

Best Telugu Film: Colour Photo

Best Haryanvi Film: Dada Lakhmi

Best Dimasa Film: Samkhor

Best Tulu Film: Jeetige

Best Marathi Film: Goshta Eka Paithanichi

Best Bengali Film: Avijatrik

Best Assamese Film: The Bridge

Best Child Artist: Anish Mangesh Gosavi for Tak-Tak

Best Children’s Film: Sumi

Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation: Talendanda

Best Film on Social Issue: Funeral

Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director: Mandela