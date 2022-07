The winners of 68th National Awards were announced on Friday where 's Soorarai Pottru swept five National Awards for Best Feature Film, Best Actor and Best Actress among others. 's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior also bagged three National Awards for Best Actor, Best Popular film providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Costume. Celebs such as , Prithviraj, among others have been pouring congralutory messages for the winners. Also Read - 68th National Film Awards: Akshay Kumar congratulates Suriya and the iconic Soorarai Pottru team; fans demand update on Hera Pheri 3

Celebrating Tanhaji win, Kajol shared a behind-the-scene photo featuring her and her husband Ajay and tweeted, "Team Tanhaji wins 3 national awards. So happy and proud ! Best Actor @ajaydevgn Best Popular film providing Wholesome Entertainment @omraut Best Costume @nachiketbarve #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior." Earlier, Ajay had expressed his gratitude to fans and parents on winning his third National Award. Also Read - 68th National Awards complete winners list: Ajay Devgn opens up on winning his third Best Actor trophy and Tanhaji winning Best Film; shares an award with Suriya

Malayalam actor and producer Prithviraj remembered late Ayyappanum Koshiyum director and wrote, "Congratulations Biju chettan, Nanjiamma, and the entire action team of Ayyapanum Koshiyum. And Sachy..I don’t know what to say man... Wherever you are..I hope you’re happy…coz I’m proud of you..and will be forever! ❤️?" Also Read - From being biased towards Janhvi Kapoor over Sara Ali Khan to the alleged drugs party, 5 times Karan Johar had to clarify his controversial stance

Congratulations Biju chettan, Nanjiamma, and the entire action team of Ayyapanum Koshiyum. And Sachy..I don’t know what to say man... Wherever you are..I hope you’re happy…coz I’m proud of you..and will be forever! ❤️? pic.twitter.com/7SVFbL7ZI9 — (@PrithviOfficial) July 22, 2022

Music director Thaman S, who won the National Award for Best Music Direction (Songs) for the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, expressed his happiness on Twitter. "My dear #ICON STAR ❤️ @alluarjun gaaru The day One of #AVPL Music It was that Great energy from day One ? thanks dear #Bunny gaaru #68thNationalFilmAwards for #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo Music ?? Yayyyyyy !!! WE MADE IT ???," he wrote. Keerthy Suresh also congratulated Thaman on his big win.

Malayalam superstar also congratulated all the National Awards winners. "Heartiest congratulations to all national film award winners, especially the Best Actors, Suriya, and Aparna Balamurali, and and Nanjiamma, on this well-deserved recognition! Also, proudly remembering dear Sachy for winning the Best Director Award."