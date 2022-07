Akshay Kumar is playing the lead in the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru. The movie has won big at the 68th National Film Awards. It won Best Actor, Actress, Composer and Story. The movie is based on the life of Captain Gopinath, the founder of Air Deccan. The top-notch direction, Suriya's evocative performance and the inspiring story won hearts. Suriya is going to do a cameo in the Hindi version of the movie. Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to congratulate the whole team. He is doing two remakes of big South blockbusters. One of them is Cinderella which is the remake of Ratsasan, and the other is the Soorarai Pottru remake. Also Read - Akshay Kumar doesn't give two hoots about being trolled as 'Canadian Kumar'; on romancing younger actresses he says, 'Lagta hun kya 55 ka?'

He tweeted, "Over the moon to see #SooraraiPottru win the top honours at the National Awards. Heartfelt congratulations my brother @Suriya_offl, , #AparrnaBalamurali and my director #SudhaKongara. Humbled to be working in the Hindi adaptation of such an iconic film."

Over the moon to see #SooraraiPottru win the top honours at the National Awards. Heartfelt congratulations my brother @Suriya_offl, #AparrnaBalamurali and my director #SudhaKongara. Humbled to be working in the Hindi adaptation of such an iconic film ?? — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 22, 2022

This has not impressed fans though. When the Hindi remake was announced, people told Akshay Kumar that they was no need for a remake of this film, as everyone had watched it on Amazon. This is a fact. But the funny thing is that fans are demanding Hera Pheri 3 under his congratulatory note. Take a look at the tweets...

Free Promotions for the Hindi Remake? — D A N C I N G R A J (@DancingRaj) July 22, 2022

Hera pheri 3 banao sir ?? — Akash Kumar Verma (@Akash_kv30) July 22, 2022

Hera pheri 3 kidhar hai?? ? pic.twitter.com/MjOyeljRSN — Smarak Chatterjee (@SmarakChatting) July 22, 2022

I don’t know why would people watch the remake when they already watched the Hindi dubbed movie ….create something new and stop making remakes of every south movie — prashant gupta (@asdfCsgo) July 22, 2022

Hera Pheri 3