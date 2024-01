Animal is one of the most successful movies of 2023. The movie made a business of approx Rs 900 crore. Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol starrer new movie recently released on the OTT platform Netflix. Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed Animal has been nominated at the 69th Filmfare Awards this year. The event is happening in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Janhvi Kapoor came across Sandeep at the event and went ahead to greet him. The video has grabbed the attention of fans.

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Filmfare Awards 2024: Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and more celebs dazzle on the red carpet [View Pics]

Janhvi Kapoor greets Sandeep Reddy Vanga; and congratulates him on Animal's success

Janhvi Kapoor wore a bodycon gown for the Filmfare Awards 2024. The actress looked stunning in a black sheer bodycon gown. She was walking towards her seat at the 69th Filmfare Awards when she spotted Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Bhushan Kumar sitting in the front row. Janhvi moved towards them and greeted them both with a namaste and shook hands with them and thanked them for the success of Animal. Sandeep got up to shake hands with her and then thanked her for her compliment. Also Read - Filmfare Awards 2024: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and more B-town celebs to set the stage on fire with their performances

Watch the video of Janhvi Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga here:

Animal is nominated for Best Director for Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Ranbir is nominated for Best Actor. Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol have been nominated for Best Supporting Actor male. Triptii Dimri is nominated for Best Supporting Actress female. Siddharth-Garima has been nominated for Best Lyrics for Satranga song. Animal is also nominated for Best Music Album. Arijit Singh has been nominated for Best Playback Male for Animal song Satranga. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan goes 23 hours without sleep for THIS reason

Trending Now

Animal did not meet the audience’s expectations as it was said that an extended cut would be included in the OTT cut. It was said that the Animal OTT cut would include the kiss scene between Ranbir and Bobby. But that doesn’t seem to be the case. Not just a kiss, but there was no extended cut either.