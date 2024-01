The Filmfare Awards 2024 were held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat and Bollywood celebs dropped by to make it a starry affair. Celebs such as Kartik Aaryan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and more performed at the 69th Filmfare Awards 2024. Talking about which, a video of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has been shared on Reddit and is going viral on the internet right now.

For the latest entertainment news updates, follow us on WhatsApp. Also Read - 69th National Film Awards: 5 times Ranbir Kapoor proved he is a green flag unlike the image created by the internet

Filmfare Awards 2024: Ranbir Kapoor makes Alia Bhatt groove on Jamal Kudu from Animal

A Redditor shared an inside clip from the 69th Filmfare Awards. It features Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt dancing to the Jamal Kudu song from Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed Animal. Ranbir is in full costume while Alia Bhatt is decked up in a designer saree. The Jigra actress and the Animal actor both have glasses on their head and they are seen matching their steps with the hooksteps of the Bobby Deol song. It is the most unmissable video on the internet today. Also Read - Vivek Agnihotri removes Karan Johar from pictures as he celebrates his big win at the 69th National Film Awards

Watch the video of Ranbir and Alia shaking a leg to Jamal Kudu at the Filmfare Awards here:

That's not it, Alia grooved with Karan Johar and Ayushmann Khurrana on stage on her popular track from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, What Jhumka? as well. Karan and Ayushmann were hosts for the evening. Alia Bhatt bagged the Best Actress in a Leading Role Female for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor won the Best Actor in a Leading Role Male for Animal. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga movie also won awards for Best Playback Singer Male (Bhupinder Babbal), Best Music Album, Best Sound Design and Best Background Score. Congratulations to Ranbir and Alia and the other winners. Also Read - 69th National Film Awards winners Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt, R Madhavan and others turn up in their classy best [View pics]