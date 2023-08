69th National Film Awards Winners Announcement: The winners of the prestigious 69th National Film Awards 2023 were unveiled on Thursday at 5 pm at a press conference in Delhi. Allu Arjun was crowned Best Actor for his role in Pushpa, while Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon jointly received the Best Actress award for their outstanding performances in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi, respectively. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect claimed the coveted title of Best Feature Film, while The Kashmir Files clinched the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Film on National Integration.

The National Film Awards, recognized as the most prestigious in the industry, celebrates excellence in filmmaking across the nation. The Directorate of Film Festivals, under the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, administers these awards with the goal of promoting films that combine artistic and technical brilliance with societal relevance.

69th National Film Awards: Checkout the complete winners list here.