National Film Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon bagged the best actress award this year, and Kangana Ranaut fans are expressing their disappointment over her not making it this time and are strongly mocking the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress for her big win. But Kangana comes out and happily congratulates all the winners and pens down a long note by calling the National Awards an art carnival. Kangana took her Instagram stories and wrote, " Congratulations to all the winners of #nationalawards2023 It's is such an art carnival that brings all the artists across the country together... It's truly magical to know and to get introduced to so much important work that's happening across all languages.."

Kangana Ranaut congratulates all the winners of the 69th National Film Awards.#KanganaRanaut #NationalAwards2023 pic.twitter.com/oZe20Wl83C — Kangana Ranaut Daily (@KanganaDaily) August 24, 2023

Emergency actress even reacted to not winning the National Award this year and she definitely showed her maturity and proved she is a good competitor and believes in healthy competition. "All of you who are disappointed that my film Thalaivii didn't win any... please know lam eternally grateful for whatever Krishna give and didn't give me and all of you who really love and appreciate me must appreciate my perspective as well ... Art is subjective and I truly believe that the jury did their best. I wish everyone the best. Hare Krishna".

@KanganaTeam deserves National award for #Thalaivii these scene is the most emotional scene I have ever seen ???? #kanganaranaut pic.twitter.com/tiymNPXK5m — Dipak kumar (@DipakKumar1111) August 24, 2023

Only deserving winner of a national film award. If anyone else wins, the credibility of the awards will be questioned. #KanganaRanaut should win!! #Aliabhatt should stop her PR!! pic.twitter.com/lHKfIFJMg0 — vaibhav (@BhaktWine) August 24, 2023

What Downfall For Prestigious National Film Awards As A Film Justifying Prostitution, Maffia, Child s*x Trafficking Won All Awards ? #NationalFilmAwards2023#KanganaRanaut Is The Best Actress 2021 As She Lived #Jayalaithaa Role !!! pic.twitter.com/rTZHM6ktN7 — CinePhile ? (@CinePhillee) August 24, 2023

Kangana was running in the race to win the Best Actress awards, but she lost this time to Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon, and fans are lauding her for taking this defeat sportingly. Meanwhile Kangana Ranaut fans called her the deserving winner and are lashing out at Alia Bhatt for her win.