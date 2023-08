The 69th National Film Awards 2023 were announced in Delhi on August 24, 2023. The prestigious awards aims at acknowledging and celebrating the best works in Indian film industry. The most coveted awards are always special as they are given by the government of India. This year, amongst the various winners, Pankaj Tripathi too found a place in the envious list of winners. Pankaj Tripathi was declared the Best Supporting Actor for his role in Mimi, also starring Kriti Sanon. While the actor par excellence is happy and honored for the National Film Award, he is also feeling emotional. The actor, who has impressed the audience with his impeccable performances film after film and series after series, the most recent being Oh My God 2, lost his father recently. Also Read - 69th National Film Awards: Allu Arjun turns euphoric as he celebrates his big win [Watch]

Reacting to the award, Pankaj Tripathi said in a statement, "This is unfortunately a period of loss and grieving for me." He said that if his Babuji (father) would have been around, he would have been really happy. He also recalled that when they first learnt about the National award mention, his father was very proud and pleased. "I dedicate this National Award to him and his spirit. I'm what I'm today because of him," the actor said. He was at a loss of words due to this phase in his life but happy and grateful to the team behind Mimi. He also congratulated Kriti for winning the Best Actress award for the film and said that he will speak to her personally to wish her.

Apart from Pankaj Tripathi and Kriti Sanon, the other winners at the 69th National Film Award 2023 are Alia Bhatt who won the Best Actress for Gangubai Kathiawadi, Allu Arjun who is honored as Best Actor for Pushpa The Rise. In the Best Supporting Actress category, it was Pallavi Joshi for The Kashmir Files who beat the others. Special Jury award went to Vishnu Vardhan won the award for his direction in Shershaah while the Best Hindi Film went to Vicky Kaushal starrer Sardar Udham.